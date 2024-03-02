The United States is comprised of White people, Black people, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asians, Arabs, and many other ethnic groups. One distinguishing feature that is almost uniformly overlooked is that we as a country are primarily Gentiles—i.e., non-Jewish—and that as Gentiles we comprise 98% of the American populace.

The distinction between Jews and Gentiles is NOT one of Gentile making. It is how Jews since time immemorial have perceived everyone who is not Jewish. This categorizing world view of them-versus-us is not widely acknowledged, but it absolutely exists. It is perpetrated almost uniformly by influential Jews, creating an unassailable, “othering” dichotomy between Jews and non-Jews.

An important reason for putting forth a clearer conceptualization of the imbalanced relationship between We the 98% versus the 2% U.S. Jewish population is that the juxtaposition gives civil society a new angle, a different methodology if you will for assessing political affairs—primarily, the stark reality of the degree to which the U.S. is ZOG’d to high heaven.

ZOG = Zionist Occupied Government

Zionism = shorthand for Jewish supremacism

Non-Gentiles (i.e., Jews) are only 2% of our population. Yet this demographic owns, controls, and/or influences much of U.S. society.

How are Americans expected to connect the dots when Jewish rankings are obscured across virtually all social sectors?

The country’s most important sectors controlled by elite, influential Jews are:

The Money

Wall Street financial institutions, the City of London, the Federal Reserve and other worldwide central banks, insurance, white-collar crime, “philanthropy,” FinTech, hedge funds, BlackRock-Vanguard-State Street, etc.



The Narrative

News media, Hollywood, art, publishing, the music business, academia, public education, fashion, pornography, advertising, psychology, public relations, politicians, the government, etc.



The Technology

Surveillance, security, contact tracing, cloud contracts (U.S. military, Microsoft), nuclear codes, back-door OS and Bluffdale access, Silicon Valley, social media censorship and algorithmics, AI, nanotechnology, Big Pharma, mind control, transhumanism, etc.

Jewish marionetteers ensure all candidates are Tweedledum and Tweedledee

Kevin Barrett’s excellent précis, How Israel Corrupted America, points out that:

There are hundreds of Jewish billionaires—probably between a third and a half of the billionaires in the United States are Jewish—and they're almost all strongly pro-Israel partisans. There are hundreds of thousands of Jewish millionaires in the United States, many of whom are pro-Israel partisans. And then the average Jew in America earns a six-figure income. So there are a lot of pretty well-off people [i.e., Jews], and many of those people are very active lobbyists. So the Israeli lobby is really the biggest single pressure group in Washington [bigger than Big Pharma?] and basically has completely taken over the US government by so-called campaign contributions, which are really bribes.

Despite the outsized role elite Jews play in U.S. society, it is taboo to say so. For example, a telling moment in the epic Tucker Carlson/Vladimir Putin interview (February 8, 2024) was when Tucker asked Putin who he thinks actually makes the decisions in the United States. Putin’s inscrutable response was “I don’t know.”

Fast forward to 1:30:00 for Putin’s “I don’t know” moment https://tuckercarlson.com/the-vladimir-putin-interview/

Putin’s answer hits like a ton of bricks because a mere five days earlier, Libertarian Dave Smith asked Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. essentially the same question: “Do you have concerns about the level of Israeli influence in our politics here in the United States of America?” After a long, awkward, pregnant pause, RFK, Jr. likewise responded, "I don't know."

How can RFK, Jr. not know? Really?! https://twitter.com/LibertyLockPod/status/1753800202798903541

Be it mainstream or alternative, left or right, no one dares mention THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. Statesmen, journalists, politicians, analysts, podcasters, opinionators—everyone probes the world’s problems, yet few identify Jewish Power as a main source of those problems.

Thomas Dalton’s provocative essay, The Primacy of Anti-Semitism, addresses the central existential issue before us:

It’s unacceptable that intellects, pundits, and the like resort to euphemisms to identify—or rather, to avoid identifying—our actual overlords. The J word is constantly obscured, replaced with coded double-speak such as Deep State, the elite, Mr. Global, neocons, neoliberals, Anglo-Zionists, the blob, GlobalCap, Atlanticists, and Khazarian Mafia. Heaven forbid, influencers educate their audiences on the depth and breadth of Jewish Power in America—power which long ago surpassed that of the old-money WASP robber-barons. (The alt thinking class rarely opens the JP door, career suicide being the cost of “noticing.”)

As Kevin Barrett daringly asked, is anti-Semitism necessarily a bad thing? https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/gaza-genocide-sparks-anti-semitism

While a long view of history is highly worth studying, for the purpose of understanding how the U.S. became ZOG’d, a good place to start is with Eustace Mullins’ account of the cryptic 1913 Federal Reserve takeover of the U.S. monetary system here and here. Then in 1963 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the country took an abrupt 180-degree turn in support of Israel. Definitively, however, after a powerful cabal of Zionists and Israeli Firsters orchestrated the dramatic 9/11 attack in 2001, an ensuing coup d’êtat resulted in their near-complete, quasi-hidden control of the United States government.

Unlike Eustace Mullins’ accounts, here is a Jewish self-serving version of the creation of the Fed - https://forward.com/culture/325447/the-man-behind-the-fed/

Since Jews are only 2% of the U.S. population, the upper commanding ranks among them are forced to enlist Gentiles to help carry out their 3,000-year-old project to rule the world. Through bribery, extortion, Epstein-style blackmail, assassinations, and other nefarious means, the Chosen People control their Gentile puppets.

From a financial perspective, in March 2020, it was game over, nail in the coffin, when Trump handed BlackRock (a thoroughly Jewish enterprise) the keys to the kingdom to “asset-manage” (i.e., loot) the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury. The result has been the largest upward transfer of wealth in history—primarily to their ethnic brethren.

Technically, there is a difference between hedge funds and asset managers like BlackRock, but for all practical purposes, these post-Glass-Steagall financial concoctions are just sophisticated money-scheming mechanisms to parasitically siphon away billions of dollars while providing virtually no value to society at large or the average person. Just like the upper reaches of white-collar crime, Jews are significantly over-represented in the grossly pecuniary business of hedge funds.

In terms of ZOG, can we put a stop to all manner of blame being placed on “the U.S.”? The common charge is that the Ukraine and Mideast wars could end today if Puppet-in-Chief Biden just picked up the phone and decreed it. Actually, however, neither Americans or their leaders call most of the shots. At this point in time, the Jewish wing of the 1% oligarchs is in charge, and we as a Gentile nation are de facto beholden to their Jewish Power.

The Biden administration is staffed with a top-heavy 40%-50% Jews, wildly disproportionate to their 2% demographic composition https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-in-the-biden-administration

Critics must stop finger-pointing “the U.S. this, the U.S. that.” We are as occupied as Palestine. America’s demise is just a slow motion one as our Zio overlords metaphorically tear out the copper wiring while doing a full-frontal assault on the American people—from Mayorkas’ open borders, to the Sacklers’ opioid massacres, to the Ackman donor class dictating Ivy League policies, to Yellen’s Silicon Valley Bank takeover heist.

Zelensky, Ukraine’s Jewish president, has no problem sending Ukrainian Slavs into the meat grinder because they are not his people. He doesn’t care about the Ukrainians because Zelensky is not a Slav. He is a Jew. His loyalty is to his Jewish ZOG handlers.

Conversely, in analyzing the Ukraine war money-pit, Glenn Greenwald told his audience that Congress doesn’t care about them. Au contraire, Glenn. The problem is not really the Congressional puppets who don’t care about us, but rather ultimately the elite Jews running the ZOG’d U.S. who do not care about us. And why should they? 98% of Americans are Gentiles. We are not their people.

Overall a superlative journalist, Glenn Greenwald, a Jew, can’t call out Jewish Power https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wG7Yhgl2erI

The ruling Zio-Jews only look out for the interests of Jews comprising the worldwide diaspora. For example, what other Americans are allowed to fight in foreign wars the way American Jews serve in Israel’s occupation army, the IDF, such as The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg did? To borrow a memorable book title, none dare call it treason.

How can anyone trust a people whose loyalty is to an entirely different country across the Atlantic Ocean over 5,600 miles away?

It’s Talmudic on steroids that elite Jews have no problem stealing all our money for their wars, and running the U.S. into the ground. But now the masks are off. With the Hiroshima-level bombing of Gaza, the entire world is “noticing” Israel’s extreme behavior. As a result, the Overton Window of Judaic approval is shifting negatively. Jews may be the most proficient P.R., advertising, psyop professionals in the world, but even they can’t gaslight a genocide of their making.

After ruining Russia during the Bolshevik Soviet years, and then playing a huge back-door role in the destruction of Europe through two World Wars, elite Jews are now engaged in a takedown as they finish off the host with a variety of honed tactics, including inflation, illegal migration, and woke psychopathy.

Sun Tzu, the 6th century Chinese military strategist, philosopher, and author of The Art of War, advocates knowing exactly who your enemy is. If you can’t I.D. your opponent and assess who you are psychologically up against, how can you possibly defend yourself, let alone take the bastards out?

While many Jews of conscience are speaking out, let the world never forget that the Jewish deciders who control our country purposefully, proactively, zealously enable their Israeli brethren to starve hundreds of thousands of children, and have the audacious chutzpah to brazenly defend their actions as if they are the injured party. As Jake Shields tweeted, “This is evil not seen in the world since Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot.”

A major characteristic of being ZOG’d is that it occludes the reality of being ZOG’d. Now is the time for Americans to become aware of outsized Jewish Power. Gentiles would do well to don They Live special sunglasses to see in full color the censorship and programming in which all criticism of Jewish supremacy is deemed anti-Semitic.

John Carpenter’s movie, They Live , toyed with new-world-order messaging, but imagine special glasses that allowed you to see the full Judeo hand at play

How about reverse affirmative action? If affirmative action ups the numbers for those facing discrimination, then why not proactively lower the numbers of this special privileged class? There is an inordinate, disproportionate degree of Jews in government controlling domestic and foreign policy that favors Israel First, not America First. Now is the time to institute fair and righteous quotas based on merit, not nepotism.

Just one of many dirty-trick tactics honed over centuries

ZOG!, ZOG!, ZOG! might sound like a broken record, but there is a heightened urgency for Americans, including Jews of conscience, to become aware that among the 2% Jewish population there exists an extreme fifth-column elite faction hijacking our country in a direction antithetical to our hallowed foundational origins. Now is the time to call out—nay root out—these unpatriotic traitors!

The (Blue and) White House

