Saturday, June 9, 2018, 11:00am-1:30pm EST

Moderator: Tom Kiely

Dean Henderson – All Roads Lead to the City of London (go to 0:0)

The City of London Corporation is a separate jurisdiction from both London and the UK. Within its square mile, you will find every bank of any significance in the world. Even the Queen must ask permission and bow to the City's Mayor to enter. It was established in the 11th Century when the wealth of the Roman Empire was relocated to a safer island location. The City's offshore banking network helps the global oligarchy avoid taxation and moves their dirty money derived from drugs, arms, oil, and terror financing.

Jonathan Revusky – Reality vs. Simulation: Deconstructing "Roger Rabbit" Narratives (go to 33:18)

Jonathan Revusky presents a unique take on propaganda, analyzing it as a form of fantastical storytelling. A key concept he has developed is that of the “Roger Rabbit narrative” based on the movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” in which cartoon characters and human actors share the screen in a seamless fashion. For Revusky, the propaganda matrix weaving through people’s minds creates a Roger Rabbit mental world in which real people and real objects are entangled with synthetic, cartoonish constructs. While refreshing and entertaining, Jonathan’s innovative framing actually offers effective insights for how humanity can counter the omnipresence of propaganda.

Jeremy Rothe-Kushel – We the People Power Politics: Principles, Practices, and Proposals (go to 48:15)

In a time of compounding, mortal threats to humanity from Deep State deceptions, technological tyranny, and synthetic transnational terrorism, we can strategize and politically proceed in fresh, clarifying, decisive ways -- ways that can help us heal our body politic from bottom to top, inside to out. Using ideas such as The Hierarchy of Sovereignty, Full Spectrum Principled Populism, Integral Permacultural Politics, Townhall Assembly Culture, We the People’s Platform (scalable), A Transpartisan Alliance for Real Elections, Independent Official Write-In Candidacies, Coalition Cabinets, and Cooperative Technology Creation Consortiums, Jeremy Rothe-Kushel will introduce affirmative proposals we can all act on.



Q&A (go to 1:38:08)

