Sunday, June 10, 2018, 10:30am-1:30pm EST

Moderator: Tom Kiely

Elana Freeland – Our Ionized Skies: A Threat to All Life on Earth (go to 0:0)

It is difficult to believe that our planet is being weaponized before our very eyes. Elana Freeland will make the case that humanity is being steered into a militarized space-age dystopia by means of weather modification, chemtrails, plasma cloud cover, ionospheric heaters (HAARP), microwave transmission towers, smart meters, and now the rollout of 5G and Internet of Things. Our health is threatened by nanoparticles drifting down from the upper atmosphere to be zapped by radio waves and microwaves. All around us, we are being influenced by ionized and non-ionized radiation and a plague of autoimmune diseases. Our very DNA is being restructured. Elana calls on citizen-activists to study this technology so they know how to survive UN Agenda 21 and the electromagnetic spectrum dominance of the planned Transhumanist future.

Peter Kirby – Weather Modification: The CIA and the New Manhattan Project (go to 28:07)

Peter Kirby is one of the leading voices exposing how the proliferation of chemtrails in today's skies are part of a New Manhattan Project. Similar to the orginal Manhatten Project in the 1940s that created the atom bomb, this New Manhattan Project is steeped in secrecy, greatly affects the environment, is commandeered by the military industrial complex, and has almost zero public oversight. Peter's cutting edge research will reveal how the New Manhattan Project actually has another component as well: extensive involvement by the CIA. Along with the known list of bad actors, the intelligence agency is likewise responsible for massive climate destruction and the wholesale wrecking of our collective health.

Patrick Roddie – Stop Spraying Us! Exposing—and Ending—the Global Chemtrails Program (go to 54:42)

Our planet is being relentlessly sprayed with toxic chemicals in a covert “geoengineering” program. What is being sprayed? How does it affect our health? What can we do to protect ourselves and stop the program? In this presentation, Patrick Roddie proves we are being sprayed with a toxic mix of alumina, barium, and iron nanoparticles that it is responsible for the global spike in Alzheimer’s. He contends we can protect ourselves with silica-rich water, and proposes a legal method to stop the entire program in its tracks.

Jerry Day – Smart Meter Trojan Horses: 24/7 Surveillance, Radiation Sickness, and Other In-Home Dangers (go to 1:26:36)

Jerry Day, nationally recognized activist against unlawful and unsafe utility metering, will explain why electronic utility meters, also called Smart Meters, should never be installed on any home and why, if you have one, you need to remove it. That is, if you don't want your personal living space to be subjected to radiation, surveillance, and fire hazards. Jerry’s presentation will give you the knowledge and resources to protect yourself against the very real dangers your utility company feels entitled to inflict on the public at large.

Q&A (go to 1:57:15)