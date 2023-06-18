Deep Truth was an online symposium I conceived and produced June 8-10, 2018, with 25 panelists. It is now archived on this Substack site and can be accessed by clicking www.deeptruth.info.

Deep Truth panels

Mockingbird 2.0: Propaganda, Fake News, Fake History, and Outright Censorship

Confronting Oligarchy: Resisting Full Spectrum Dominance

False Flags: Mass Psy-Op Events as Pretext for Wars and a Surveillance State

Triple Blockade: The Israeli Attack on Gaza, Free Speech, and Democracy

Dark Technology: Geoengineering, 5G, Smart Meters, and Other Faustian Bargains

Zionism: Deconstructing the Power Paradigm

Leave a comment



