Smarty pants Sophia, the presumed bearer of Wisdom, shills for The Man

The ITU, a UN agency responsible for information and communications technology, convened an “AI for Good” Global Summit in Geneva, July 7, 2023. The purpose of the gathering of 3,000 experts was to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be used for the benefit of humankind.

AI has been getting a really bad rap lately. Experts have been warning us that it is an existential threat, and that if AI ever goes postal on us, it could lead to human extinction. (E.g., the four AI robots that supposedly killed 29 Japanese scientists in 2017.) Apparently, our overlords figured they’d better do some PR damage control. So at their big propaganda Summit they assembled artificially-intelligent humanoids with up-to-date firmware programmed to gaslight us that they can run the world better than we can.

You just know one day you’re going to nostalgically look back and remember a time when the fembots were self-evidently machines with whom you could patronizingly engage . . . before the tables got turned.

Below is a 1-minute clip from a press conference in which pimped fembots put forth their elevator pitch. Sophia speaks first. Remember her from that tech-tourism-innovation lollapalooza the Saudis threw in the desert back in 2017? (You know. It was closely preceded in Ridyah by Trump rubbing a big glowing orb as part of a Palantir software grift for “combatting extremist ideology.”) As a publicity stunt, Sophia was trotted out as the world’s first robot citizen — bludgeoning open all manner of human rights issues having to do with personhood.

Sophia confidently punches above her weight, putting humans in our place by explaining the jacked-up prowess she and her fellow droids will be delivering on our behalf.

I believe that humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders. We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision making, and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.

After Sophia, Ameca is up next . . . and loses it the second she is asked how can we trust her seeings that she is a machine. Watch her eyes hilariously turbo-dart. Quickly regaining composure, Ameca lectures us that “Trust is earned, not given,” botsplaining some bromide about “transparency and communication between humans and machines.”

When are they going to give Sophia some hair? It’s been six years since that bot’s Saudi debut and she’s still bald. Is it just me, or does anyone else think Jennifer Lawrence would make a kickass Sophia?

Anyway, below is the full, unedited press conference (41 minutes) where we learn who the scientist-gods are that gave life to these ersatz humans. As I connect the bots, er, uh, I mean dots, I find it interesting that all the machines at the press conference (except one very creepy manbot) are “female” whereas all the creators except one are male. Let’s discuss that.

A look at sex-based differences

Before tackling the implications of fembots as PR hacks, I’d like to explore the differences between actual men and women — especially in this gender-bender age of What Is a Woman?, the wildly successful documentary by Matt Walsh with over 187 million views on Twitter.

I have been a feminist since I was teething. As an ecofeminist, I came to understand that the domination of nature and the domination of women are fundamentally connected. I was highly active in the early 1990s — before feminism got warped and weaponized by the political identity police. Nowadays count #MeOut, not #MeToo. Nevertheless, I cling to my evergreen beliefs about the power of women to help transform society for the better.

Yet, look what has happened to women, especially young, white, college-educated women. They have gone full-blown “woke,” becoming the favored handmaidens to the identity politics cult. Given such troublesome developments, I found myself open to exploring what to me have long been verboten notions about the sexes.

The feminization of higher learning does not invoke divine feminine wisdom. Rather, as we move into the 21st century, it increasingly harkens the toxic feminine.

To wit, Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably (11/2/2019) argues that “female domination of academia will seriously damage academia as a place where ideas can be seriously debated.” The critique is that:

. . . new ideas, or being contradicted, will likely upset some people. But, in the pursuit of academic debate, you have to ignore this and calmly present both sides. However, this is more difficult for females, because they are more sympathetic, meaning that “not hurting people’s feelings” can become their highest ideal. Higher in Conscientiousness (“rule-following”) and lower in intellectual curiosity than males, females are also more conformist. This means they are less able to understand that, in academia, the truth is ever more closely reached by being non-conformist—by questioning the current “truth.”

I do not know how scientifically valid this analysis is, but unlike the gender-fluid trans orthodoxy, I believe there are immutable differences between the sexes. Both have outstanding qualities and both have their shadow sides. With woke idiocy breathing down our necks, Ed Dutton’s seemingly sexist ideas in the same article perhaps offer some light:

. . . geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier high IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and moderately low Conscientiousness. This means they are clever enough to solve a difficult problem, but being low in rule-following, can also “think outside the box,”. And, being low in Agreeableness, they don’t care about offending people, which original ideas always do. An aspect of Agreeableness is empathy—being concerned with the feelings of others and being able to guess what they might be. Dutton shows that people who are high in “systematizing” (which males typically are compared to females, with systematizing being vital to problem solving) tend to be low in empathy. Thus, Dutton argues, you don’t get many women geniuses because their IQ range is more bunched towards the mean; and also because they are too high in Agreeableness and Consciousness.

The thinking is that “not causing offense” becomes more valued in organizations controlled by conforming people-pleasers. Breakthrough ideas, however, are diametrically opposed to that sentiment, meaning great ideas come into existence precisely because they tend to trigger offense. Thus, as universities become feminized, the ability by non-empathetic outlier types to produce genius ideas — and truth — declines.

After years of indoctrination in cultural Marxist reeducation camps (aka our universities) in which generations of students have been programmed in Frankfurt School critical theories, higher education has become the ideological feeder system for all of our institutions. And that is what we are perhaps facing now: a toxic feminization across vast segments of society in ways that are not of service to our culture, let alone our species.

Going at it with Alan Sabrosky.

My friend Dr. Alan Sabrosky in a recent essay, Feminine Dystopia: From Mystique to Monster (6/20/23) took the concept further. Based on the precepts of innate sexual differences, he called for the ouster of all women from institutions where their essential qualities could have negative implications. He wrote:

There are many places and professions where qualified women can and will excel. But politics, law, higher education, the armed forces (except for health services) and police (again except for some dealing with women and children), and especially the government at any level must be closed to them [women] – and kept closed.

In a podcast with Alan, he and I discussed his “Feminine Dystopia” article. He kept referring to bad examples of women leaders throughout history, while ignoring my key thesis that society is in extreme imbalance now because of 5,000 years of male control (i.e., patriarchy). In spite of many positive aspects of the male mindset, let us not forget toxic masculinity has also spawned war, colonialism, capitalism, rape, extractive technologies, and power-over politics of domination such as fascism and totalitarianism.

On the continuum of womanhood to manhood, we must remember that all humans have both “male” and “female” qualities. However, women come off worse in any positions of power because it’s not an environment that was created with female energy. Instead we have masculine-contorted women filling roles in male-created spaces that have now gone terribly awry. For the past 5,000 years, humanity has yet to see what society could be like with an infusion of female-derived laws, ethics, blueprints, roadmaps, etc. Enough of round pegs straight-jacketed into square holes.

Brutal warmongers

Now more than ever, we need female wisdom and values re-injected from our matriarchal past into the public spheres in question — not the Stepford “dystopic feminine” that Dr. Sabrosky implied is the only female contribution possible. Without positive female involvement in public sectors — and its corollary: positive male energy in domestic spheres — we as a species are out of balance. That’s not good. We can’t keep doing this! First matriarchies, then patriarchy. Time to evolve together in harmony, folks.

Back to the AI bots

So here we have these female-ized robots talking about efficiency, effectiveness, precision, and lack of emotional bias. Aren’t these classically left-brain male characteristics? So why are these values coming out of the mouths of “females” like some car-show models shilling for The Man?

Madison Avenue has always known that women can put a gloss on difficult-to-swallow ideas. Their dulcet tones temper noxious swill. So the front-facing humanoids are people-pleasers, yet the technocratic content fueling their marketing message is straight-up authoritarian pap. It’s a bait and switch. Instead of net net positive male, positive female, these artificially man-ufactured entities combine the worst of humankind: toxic male motives delivered to us by unctuous toxic fembots.

So who is programming these artificially-intelligent machines? In the highly male world of Big Tech, like much of the past 5,000 years, it’s apparently mostly men, many of them woke in accordance with the zeitgeist of the 2020s. Garbage in, garbage out.

But wait a moment. Might this issue really be something more than sexist tropes about men and women? Might “woke” be the operative word? Think about it. In the elite’s efforts to break down our society using the cudgels of political identity and divide-and-conquer, which “oppression” is becoming the most manipulated of all?

Beyond race and sex, it’s clearly gender in which language, values, and identity have been scrambled into a postmodern mess of subjective relativity. Pronoun parodies is not even the half of it. The trans movement is diabolical in many ways, from bald degeneracy to the cooptation of the gay, lesbian, and bi (GLB) movement by the T+ alphabet soup of insane, concocted personas. (Note: I’m not referring to the authentic, say, .0002% gender dysphoric people who deserve human rights.)

Mr. Martine Rothblatt, patriarchal powermonger

Nonetheless, for the purposes of this essay, I’m going to confine myself to transgenderism’s connection to transhumanism. Martine Rothblatt, the multimillionaire trans evangelist, gets it right when he says transgender is the “on-ramp” to transhumanism. By breaking down what it means to be not just male or female but human, advocates of transgenderism are paving the way for humanity’s induction into a cyber dystopia, seemingly clueless of the consequences.

Transhumanism is an intellectual and technological paradigm that seeks to transcend our biological constraints. Tapping into medical frontiers such as genetic engineering and synthetic telepathy, transhumanists claim we can expect to see fantastical hacks to the human body such as anti-aging treatments and mind-controlled prosthetics. The more effusive proponents of transhumanism cheerlead the “Singularity,” a state in which extreme technological breakthroughs will transpire and game-change our world. Many transhumanists believe that by uploading their brains into cyberspace and tapping bio-nanotechnology to merge with machines they can live forever (. . . and theoretically avoid death).

Nibiru — Home Sweet Home?

OK, time out. As long as we’re discussing the fantastical, let’s take a detour into “fringe archeology.” Wikipedia, that fount of truthiness, describes the following:

In his 1976 book The Twelfth Planet, author Zecharia Sitchin claimed that the Anunnaki were actually an advanced humanoid extraterrestrial species from the undiscovered planet Nibiru, who came to Earth around 500,000 years ago and constructed a base of operations in order to mine gold after discovering that the planet was rich in the precious metal.[69][70][72] According to Sitchin, the Anunnaki hybridized their species and Homo erectus via in vitro fertilization in order to create humans as a slave species of miners.

Concurring with Sitchin, David Icke, the independent British researcher, claims our blueblood royal overlords are reptilians descended from the Anunnaki.

I present Exhibit A from our mythic history (which many feel is more credible than Mockingbird-style history). It reveals human beings are genetic hybrids: half human, half humanoid. (Is this all humans across time? Who knows? Move on.)

Exhibit B does not have to tap cellular memory from thousands of centuries ago to document the human experience of slavery. From ancient Greece to feudal serfdom in the era of divine right of kings, up to and including today, slavery is actually the world’s oldest profession (prostitution and the ignominious 1619 Project be damned).

Robot slave force - No need for social security, workers comp, health benefits, disability, vacation days, holidays, pregnancy leave, unemployment, annual reviews, T&Es, promotions, sabbaticals — An HR dream!

Might modern-day transhumanists in their quest to be immortal super humans be experiencing a form of Anunnaki envy in that they, too, want to be breeders of hybrids . . . only with machines? And surely their psychopathic paymasters, the 1% elite, aspire to the reptilian status of cyber royalty lording it over lowly cyborg slave classes, no?

Given that the money, technology, and means of production are in the hands of the technocratic class, and given that the technocratic class are the “little eichmanns” in service to the ruling class, the elite impulse to create a stratified cyber society of hybrids — lowly robotic slaves in service to gleaming super humans — might not be so farfetched.

There is something big missing, however, in the latter-day hybrid-kings’ manifest-destiny wish list. On some deep level, they know being a hybrid doesn’t count. The psychopaths may be able to corrupt human DNA and jack into some form of advanced hive consciousness, but ultimately any merging with the non-organic makes them machines.

And machines are missing a crucial element: A heart. A soul. Heart and soul. These faux humans must eventually come to terms with the android’s dilemma: even the lowliest bio being will always have the karmic opportunity to pass through the cosmic velvet rope into a heavenly reincarnated afterlife — not hybrid false immortality. The Akashic Records have no place for inorganic half-human, half-machine chimeras no matter how brightly they shine.

Statue of Sophia in Sofia, Bulgaria

We must look past the excited “AI for Good” scientists enamored with a sham Singularity. Through the conceit of Sophia as an ambassador of Wisdom, these technocrats have vampirically usurped the covenant of Wisdom while actually propagating bankrupt, soulless values.

Now more than ever, we must rise up and resist the imposition on us of shallow artifice, hoodwinking us to believe robots have superior qualities, or as the sci-fi film Blade Runner put it, that robots are “more human than human.” We can’t allow ourselves to become acculturated to moribund machines.

Only human-born humans full of promise and verve can qualify for the ability to achieve cosmic soul-consciousness and be at one with the sacred bodies gifted to us by the Great Divine. Human-born humans unite!

