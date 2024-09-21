Friday, June 8, 2018, 8:00-11:00pm EST

Moderator: Tom Kiely

Mark Crispin Miller – The Silence of the Left (go to 0:0)

Starting in 1967, the CIA made the epithet "conspiracy theorist" a powerful synonym for "lunatic"—an effort that the Agency began in order to discredit some best-selling critics of the Warren Report. That propaganda effort never stopped. To this day, the CIA continues to deploy its journalistic assets to discredit as "conspiracy theorists" all who dared to question the official narratives of the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, Iran/contra and the October Surprise, TWA Flight 800, 9/11, Bush/Cheney's election theft, and all too many other major crimes against American democracy. This propaganda drive has been enormously successful, silencing not just the watchdogs of the corporate press, both "liberal" and "conservative," but, no less, the leftist press, including luminaries like Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn, and Amy Goodman. We need to understand how this occurred, and to confront its catastrophic consequences, as a necessary first step toward reversing them.

Ray McGovern – Russiagate: How It Started, Morphed, and Now Threatens Us All (go to 39:40)

CAUTION: COGNITIVE DISSONANCE may be in store for New York Times readers who think they know what's going on. There WAS interference in the 2016 election, but it's not what you think. Top officials of the Justice Department, FBI, and CIA played fast and loose with the law to buy Hillary Clinton some extra "insurance." The House Intelligence Committee now has most of the "insurance documents" so to speak, and a Constitutional crisis is brewing. Renown ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern will further examine how Russian President Vladimir Putin views the implications for Russia.

Gerry Docherty – How History Gets Memory-Holed: An Eye-Opening Case Study (go to 1:14:36)

Gerry Docherty (with co-author Jim MacGregor) wrote two scrupulously-researched, compelling accounts of WWI entitled Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War and Prolonging the Agony: How the Anglo-American Establishment Deliberately Extended WWI by Three-and-a-Half Years. In complete contrast to what we’ve been taught, their astonishing findings report how a British “Secret Elite” planned and prolonged WWI. Their books provide vivid analogous proof as to how official historical records today are likewise withheld for “national security," tampered with, and even destroyed. Gerry will also talk about how their books have been deliberately marginalized by their first publisher, the academic press, and mainstream book reviews in an effort to control mass perception of reality. Through frequent, meticulous micro-management, the Deep State proactively creates, monitors, and fakes not just news, but actual history. Bravo to Gerry's new publisher, TrineDay, a small publishing house committed to producing books that challenge official history.

Alison Weir – How Pro-Israel Thought Police Are Silencing Americans (go to 1:43:54)

Alison Weir will report on the ways in which the Israel lobby is undermining the First Amendment in the U.S. through the internet as well as through changing the definition of antisemitism and codifying it in various laws and regulations. Examples of Israel's internet manipulation include paid trolls, infiltration of Wikipedia, anti-BDS smartphone apps, YouTube video blocking, "Facebook jail," Unit 8200 (a massive, covert, high-tech global spy network), and the ADL's notorious command center in Silicon Valley ostensibly built to combat online "hate speech." Alison will also discuss the new Israel-centric definition of antisemitism first formulated by an Israeli official that has been making its way into diverse countries and international entities, including the U.S. State Department, state legislatures, and American campuses.

Suzie Dawson – Julian Assange: Censored to Death? (go to 2:20:02)

Julian Assange, arguably the most significant publisher of the new millennium, sits silenced in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in which he has been arbitrarily detained for more than seven years. The mainstream media alternate between ignoring his plight or actively defaming him, colluding with anonymous intelligence sources to degrade his public reputation. WikiLeaks is a household name, but the seriousness of Julian Assange's physical condition has been understated. Beset with acute medical conditions yet denied access to healthcare facilities by the UK government, if we collectively fail to mobilize in support of his human rights, it could come at the ultimate price: his death. Author of Being Julian Assange, journalist Suzie Dawson will discuss Julian's situation in intimate detail, examining what lies beneath the headlines and what we of good conscience need to do to save a man who has helped to expose so many critical truths to the global public.

Q&A (go to 3:09:43)