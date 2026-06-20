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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
2d

Requiescat In Pace, Cat.

Thank you for all you did to bring forth the truth.

Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis

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Christina Jonsson's avatar
Christina Jonsson
2d

Colleen, I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved twin sister, Cat. She made her mark on politics. I thoroughly enjoyed her posts and comments. She was very brave to show up at many crucial protests. Cat was a savvy woman who contributed her intuition and intelligence to those who appreciated it, like me. I have missed Cat. RIP Cat McGuire.

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