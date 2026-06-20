R.I.P. Cat McGuire
Creator of Uppity Upstart
I’m Cat’s twin sister. She died peacefully this morning, June 19, 2026 in my presence. I wrote a Tribute to Cat — my love letter to her.
Cat was always thinking up articles for Uppity Upstart. She had many on the drawing board, unfinished once the cancer overtook her brain. Of course, she never let the mRNA bioweapon touch her body. She ate healthy and exercised. It’s a mystery that cancer came to her. Sometimes I wonder if she was targeted because of her outspokenness on taboo topics. When Cat reaches heaven, she’ll learn all the secrets of the universe.
Godspeed my beloved twin.
Colleen McGuire
Requiescat In Pace, Cat.
Thank you for all you did to bring forth the truth.
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
Colleen, I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved twin sister, Cat. She made her mark on politics. I thoroughly enjoyed her posts and comments. She was very brave to show up at many crucial protests. Cat was a savvy woman who contributed her intuition and intelligence to those who appreciated it, like me. I have missed Cat. RIP Cat McGuire.