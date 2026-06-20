I’m Cat’s twin sister. She died peacefully this morning, June 19, 2026 in my presence. I wrote a Tribute to Cat — my love letter to her.

Cat was always thinking up articles for Uppity Upstart. She had many on the drawing board, unfinished once the cancer overtook her brain. Of course, she never let the mRNA bioweapon touch her body. She ate healthy and exercised. It’s a mystery that cancer came to her. Sometimes I wonder if she was targeted because of her outspokenness on taboo topics. When Cat reaches heaven, she’ll learn all the secrets of the universe.

Godspeed my beloved twin.

Colleen McGuire