Gilad Atzmon

​Gilad Atzmon is a British jazz artist and author, born in Israel, and trained at the Rubin Academy of Music in Jerusalem. His 15 albums to date often explore political themes and the music of the Middle East. Gilad writes on political matters, social issues, Jewish identity, and culture. His articles are published throughout the world, and he is a popular television and radio political analyst. Gilad's most famous work, The Wandering Who?, a study of Jewish identity politics, has been translated into ten languages. His most recent book, Being in Time: A Post-Political Manifesto, dissects the ethos, strategy, and culture driving the invincible elite oligarchy.

Kevin Barrett

Kevin Barrett, an American Muslim and Islamic Studies scholar, is one of the best-known critics of the war on terror. His latest books, a trilogy on false flags, are Orlando False Flag: The Clash of Histories (2016), ANOTHER French False Flag?: Bloody Tracks from Paris to San Bernardino (2016), and We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo!: Free Thinkers Question the French 9/11 (2015). He recently translated from the French Laurent Guyénot's book From Yahweh to Zion: Jealous God, Chosen People, Promised Land . . . Clash of Civilizations. Kevin has appeared many times on Fox, CNN, PBS, and other mainstream news outlets. A former professor of French, Arabic, Islamic Studies, Humanities, and other subjects at colleges and universities in Paris, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Wisconsin, he is currently a talk-radio host and an editor at Veterans Today. His website is TruthJihad.com and he hosts a weekly online show called False Flag Weekly News.

Ole Dammegard

Ole Dammegård, awarded the Prague Peace Prize, and adopted by the Apache Nation, is an author, International speaker, former journalist, musician and investigator, who has dedicated the last 35 years to researching many of the world's conspiracies. He has done some 1,000 international interviews (with a total of several millions of views) and is now considered a leading expert on false flag operations. Through his investigative insights, Ole is believed to have managed to expose and stop several planned massacres. He has appeared as an International speaker in the US, UK, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Holland, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Poland, Gibraltar, Spain and Sweden. He was chosen to represent the people of Europe when giving a JFK-memorial speech in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 2016, as well as being a speaker at the World Peace Day in Gibraltar. Ole's website is Light On Conspiracies.

Suzie Dawson

Suzie Dawson is an activist, journalist, former Party Leader and current President of the Internet Party of New Zealand, a groundbreaking political party founded in 2014 by tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom. She specializes in writing about intelligence agencies, surveillance, technology, and geopolitics. She is a fierce advocate for truth-tellers, particularly Julian Assange and Edward Snowden. Her work has been shared by WikiLeaks, Christine Assange, Glenn Greenwald, and other noteworthy figures. Along with Elizabeth Lea Vos of Disobedient Media, Suzie is the co-host of Decipher You, a world-first journalism initiative analyzing Snowden documents live online. She recently penned a 23,000-word opus called Being Julian Assange which ricocheted around the world due to its systematic dismantling of common misnomers and media smears about the world's most famous publisher. Suzie now lives in Moscow, Russia, where she is seeking temporary asylum due to political persecution she has experienced in New Zealand as a result of her work.

Jerry Day

Jerry Day is an Emmy-winning television and media producer who has produced hundreds of video programs, commercials, and campaigns in genres from entertainment and comedy to open-heart surgical training to nationally-distributed, award-winning tutorials on how to do lighting for media. In Southern California he built from the ground up an off-grid living space and studio where he has no services or relationship with any grid electricity, gas, or water utility companies. Jerry has over six million views on his YouTube channel which is mostly focused on freedom and rights topics. He has also created two resource websites for people who seek relief from the harm and hazards of unsafe, unlawful utility metering. Go to FreedomTaker.com and EMFhelpcenter.com. Also see JerryDay.com - Jerry's video production services, experience, and resume.



Gerry Docherty

Gerry Docherty is a former high school principal who lives in Scotland. He is author of works on Scottish and European history. Together with Jim MacGregor, he co-wrote Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War and its follow-up Prolonging the Agony: How the Anglo-American Establishment Deliberately Extended WWI by Three-and-a-Half Years. Both books are extraordinary works of history, revealing secret machinations by a powerful group of British elites to foment WWI and then prolong it.



Elana Freeland

Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, speaker, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive electromagnetic weapons. She is the author of Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth and Under An Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown. She also self-published a four-book series Sub Rosa America: A Deep State History, a fictional approach to the hidden history of America since President Kennedy's assassination. Her website is ElenaFreeland.com and her Facebook page by permissions only is Elana Freeland Under an Ionized Sky. Freeland has a Master of Arts degree from St. John’s College with a concentration in historiography. She lives in Olympia, Washington, and her initials are EMF.



Philip M. Giraldi

Philip M. Giraldi is a former counter-terrorism specialist who served for nineteen years with the CIA and Army intelligence in Europe and the Middle East. He is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a Washington-based advocacy group that promotes a more balanced U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. In 2008 and 2012, he was a foreign policy adviser for presidential candidate Ron Paul. Phil is the foreign policy editor for Unz.com, where he writes about terrorism, intelligence, and national security issues. Phil has a BA with honors in history from the University of Chicago and an MA and PhD in European history from the University of London.



Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson was raised on a cattle ranch near Faulkton, South Dakota. He earned a BLS from the University of South Dakota and an MS in Environmental Studies from the University of Montana. He founded, published, and edited one of America’s first political “zines,” The Missoula Paper, in 1990 in Missoula, Montana, where Dean was also a regular columnist for the Montana Kaimin. Dean’s Left Hook columns have appeared on Infowars, Globalresearch.ca and David Icke, among many other websites. He is a featured columnist for Rense.com and appears regularly on Press TV, RT News, The Syria Times and other international news outlets. A self-described revolutionary and traveler to over 50 countries, Dean won the 2004 Democratic nomination for Congress in Missouri’s 8th District, where he and his wife operate a self-sufficient homestead. Dean is the author of five books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf: Four Horsemen, Eight Families & Their Global Intelligence, Narcotics & Terror Network, The Grateful Unrich: Revolution in 50 Countries, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Federal Reserve Cartel and Illuminati Agenda 21. You can subscribe free to his weekly Left Hook column.



Barbara Honegger

Barbara Honegger M.S., is a leading researcher, author, and public speaker on September 11th. She is a Board Member and Grand Jury Petition drafting committee member of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry that filed a demand for a special federal criminal grand jury on the WTC attacks in April with the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Ms. Honegger served as White House Policy Analyst and Department of Justice official in the Reagan Administration, and for over a decade was the Senior Military Affairs Journalist at the Naval Postgraduate School, the premiere science, technology, and national security affairs graduate research university of the Department of Defense. Due to her access to high-level military and civilian officials, she was able to piece together the inside story of the Pentagon attack on 9/11 resulting in her authoritative work Behind the Smoke Curtain: What Happened at the Pentagon on 9/11, and What Didn’t, and Why It Matters. Her pioneering whistle-blowing book October Surprise, on the Iran side of the Iran/Contra scandal, led to a full-subpoena-power House of Representatives investigation.



Tom Kiely

Tom Kiely is an alternative media activist who in 2002, cofounded INN World Report, an alternative daily news and information television program which broadcast nationally for seven years on the Dish Network satellite system's Free Speech TV. For the past nine years, Tom has hosted INN World Report Radio which is broadcast online from Austin Texas. International News Net (INN) was founded in 2002 to provide the public with an alternative view on important issues and matters of war and peace—a counterforce to the “fake news” peddled by the mainstream corporate media. Tom says that he used to better understand the political public by dividing them along political lines, between right and left. These days he finds it much more useful to understand the political public by dividing them on informational lines, between those who still believe the corporate media is telling them the truth and those who no longer do.



Peter Kirby

Peter Kirby is a San Rafael, CA researcher, writer, and activist focused for the last ten years on chemtrails and geoengineering. He is the author of the book "Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project," and a staff writer at ActivistPost.com. His works have been published extensively online, including on the Global Research and David Icke websites. In addition to being interviewed on Coast to Coast AM, he has been on the Corbett Report multiple times. The Corbett Report interview of Peter Kirby on the History of Chemtrails is highly recommended.



Ray McGovern

Ray McGovern came to Washington in the Sixties from the Bronx as an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years. His duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing and briefing, one-on-one, the President’s Daily Brief. In January 2003, Ray co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). Ray’s writings can be found on consortiumnews.com and raymcgovern.com. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio programs, including The Newshour, C-Span, CNN, BBC, Russian TV channels, Aljazeera, RT, PressTV, and CCTV. A founder of Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence, Ray helped present the annual award in 2013 to Edward Snowden. Ray’s B.A. and M.A. degrees from Fordham University are in Russian history, language, and literature, with minors in theology, philosophy, and classics. He has taught Russian as an adjunct at the University of Virginia and Fordham. Ray also holds a Certificate in Theological Studies from Georgetown University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. He is fluent in Russian, German, and Spanish.



Mark Crispin Miller

A professor of media studies at New York University, Mark Crispin Miller is the author of several books, including The Bush Dyslexicon: Observations on a National Disorder and Fooled Again: The Real Case for Electoral Reform, and editor of the Forbidden Bookshelf series.



Jonathan Revusky

Jonathan Revusky, an American, has been living in Spain for over twenty years. He has made his living variously by teaching, translation, software development, poker, and financial speculation. Mr. Revusky received his (mis)education at several universities in North America—and it took him nearly three decades to unlearn all of it. Jonathan's website, Heresy Central, is dedicated to deconstructing society's sacred narratives.

Patrick Roddie

Patrick Roddie is a Northern Irish researcher, activist, and speaker who runs StopSprayingUs.com. He presented his paper “Human Health Impacts of Proposed Geoengineering Solutions” to the Paris Climate Conference, testified at the Environmental Protection Agency, and has given speeches in several countries exposing the global crime of chemtrails. He produces daily time-lapse videos of the skies over San Francisco, tests rainwater for geoengineering metals, and is building a public-domain epidemiological database of adverse health impacts connected to observed geoengineering activity. Patrick lives in San Francisco. You can also find him on Facebook and YouTube.



Jeremy Rothe-Kushel

Jeremy Rothe-Kushel has a background in politics (local and international) with experience in community organizing, media jamming, documentary journalism, and consensus-building. He aims to coalesce a partisan-transcendent and permaculturally-informed #FullSpectrumPopulist, #IntegralPolitics from the #RadicalMiddle with a #WeThePeoplePlatform and #CoalitionCabinet. Jeremy has a working background in permaculture, future-roots music production, performance, and education. While at Williams College where he got a B.A. in Religion, he founded and over the next decade taught an original approach to musical education called "HipHop Empowerment”, with students of diverse ages and backgrounds from the Bronx to Boston, Southern Vermont to South Los Angeles. He is currently working on a documentary project titled “September Eleventh Uncoverage” based on a decade of his investigative research, activism, and experience with the 9/11 cover-up. He can be heard on The AnteDote, False Flag Weekly News, and Talpiot Talk.



Samir Salem

Samir Salem is a filmmaker, entrepreneur, and social justice activist. He was raised in a multi-cultural family in a diverse, blue-collar neighborhood in Chicago. This upbringing allowed Samir to form a unique perspective and to identify with a broad range of people, cultures, and ideologies. Samir studied communications at the University of Illinois and film production at the University of Miami. His films have won multiple awards at national and international festivals, have aired on NBC, and have been distributed around the world. Samir is also involved with several documentaries that focus on social issues, and creates content for organizations such as If Americans Knew. Samir is a national organizer and the field coordinator for the North America Nakba Tour, an organization that champions the voice of female Palestinian refugees from the camps in Lebanon. He also volunteers his time teaching children from low-income families how to make films and tell their stories. Samir is the founder of Cinemonger, a motion picture company, which is defined by the blue-collar attitude Samir was raised with. Cinemonger’s mission is to produce inspirational, provocative and impassioned motion pictures for the global marketplace, with the intention of bringing about social change to our world through entertainment.



Alan Sabrosky

Alan Ned Sabrosky (Ph.D., University of Michigan) is a writer and consultant specializing in national and international security affairs. In 1988, he received the Superior Civilian Service Award after more than five years of service at the U.S. Army War College as Director at the Strategic Studies Institute, and holder of the General of the Army Douglas MacArthur Chair of Research. Alan is a Marine Corps veteran who served two years in Vietnam and a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Army War College. Alan’s teaching and research appointments have included the United States Military Academy, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Middlebury College and Catholic University. While in government service, he held concurrent adjunct professorships at Georgetown University and the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).



Kathy Shihadah

Kathryn Shihadah spent years raising four children and teaching. The empty-nest years have enabled her to turn her teaching experience and writing passion in the direction of advocacy for her husband’s people, the Palestinians. Her work now consists of writing for If Americans Knew, blogging on Palestine Home, and doing presentations about justice for Palestinians with her husband, Ziyad. Kathy founded Faithful Sisterhood, a local women's organization that promotes interfaith fellowship. Kathy and Ziyad also work for equality and justice for other marginalized groups through their civic organization, Unity in Diversity.



Ziyad Shihadah

Ziyad Shihadah was born in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the son of Nakba survivors, and lived through the Six-Day War before relocating to Saudi Arabia as a displaced person. He came to the U.S. to get his Master’s degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Illinois; his career has included work in both the U.S. and the Middle East. Today he works as a consultant. Ziyad married Kathy and embraced the American Dream for years, before reclaiming his roots and revisiting the pain and injustice that are his birthright. He uses his distinct position as an American citizen and Palestinian refugee to advocate for peace and justice for the Palestinian people. Ziyad and Kathy also work for equality and justice for other marginalized groups through their civic organization, Unity in Diversity.



J. Michael Springmann

J. Michael Springmann is an attorney, author, political commentator, and former diplomat. As a Foreign Service Officer, the State Department assigned him to Germany twice, first as an Economic/Commercial Officer, later, as a Political/Economic Officer. He served as Commercial Attaché in India and Visa Officer in Saudi Arabia. His last assignment was at State's Bureau of Intelligence and Research in Washington, D.C. Besides articles for Global Research, Hausfrauleaks.com, ArabAmerica.com and Tasnim (an Iranian publication), Mr. Springmann has wrote Visas for Al Qaeda: CIA Handouts That Rocked The World. His current book, Goodbye, Europe? Hello, Chaos? Merkel's Migrant Bomb, is about mass migration into Europe caused by American foreign policy.



Alison Weir

Former journalist Alison Weir is executive director of If Americans Knew, a think tank that provides information on Israel-Palestine. She writes and speaks widely on the Middle East and is the author of a meticulously sourced book on the history of the US-Israel relationship: Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the US Was Used to Create Israel.