In their 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate, Kamala Harris skewered Joe Biden. Curiously, in 2024, Kamala prefigured strongly in another more famous debate in which Joe Biden got skewered once again.

Even though the polls had her at rock bottom, in her 2020 primary debate with Biden, Kamala “pulled off a blistering ambush” of Biden by invoking a tall tale of herself as a little girl being bussed to school every day.

Kamala’s vicious race-baiting of Joe Biden got a huge rise for a couple days until the jig was up and her race hustle as an oppressed black was laid bare. Soon thereafter she was forced to drop her presidential run, widely considered a dismal failure. Nonetheless, the DNC powers-that-shouldn’t-be paired Harris up with Biden for the 2020 election that could only have been stolen in order for those two epic losers to “win.”

So cut to Stephen Colbert, briefly LARPing as an actual journalist, as he interviews the by-now vice-presidential candidate Harris, post-2020 primaries. Colbert threw Kamala a curve ball: How could she possibly get along with running mate Joe Biden whose putative racism she had publicly, vociferously opposed? How, he asks, could she be “pals” with Joe after “landing haymakers” during their debate in which she humiliatingly clobbered him?

(Regarding his “pals” comment, what Colbert initially said was “Politics makes for strange . . . let’s say partnerships” — a Freudian reference no doubt to Kamala’s political strategy of positioning herself horizontally in order to rise up through the ranks vertically.)

Kamala looks tremulous, like she’s about to be outed as the charlatan she is.

Who can forget Kamala’s audacious, repetitive, four-word response — “It was a debate!” — to justify her subsequent alliance with Joe Biden in blatant violation of her supposedly “core” anti-racist beliefs. Watch her revert to form, cackling her way out of the hypocritical corner into which Colbert had backed her.

It’s a hoot to look back in time and hear Kamala babble away with a whopper of a non-response — one which Colbert quickly falls in line and goes along with. What his question reveals in the next sequence (at 2:55) is Harris in mendacious backstabbing mode.

Notice Colbert says he believes her 100% — not 1000%. Ha, ha. Speaks volumes.

After claiming “1000%” support for Joe, Harris says that she “will do everything I can to make sure he is elected.” Oh yeah? Check out her telling body language. As she voices her commitment to Joe, watch her head subconsciously shake back and forth, telegraphing the universal “no” sign.

Quantum physics tells us that time is not linear. I submit that in Kamala’s above interview with Stephen Colbert of her 2020 debate with Joe Biden, her frequency shifted to Joe’s disastrous 2024 debate performance — the event that presaged the Biden palace coup. With her head shaking “no” to supporting Joe Biden, Kamala was precognitively channeling her role as a future traitor in getting the Biden 2024 candidacy liquidated so that she could assume the throne.

Kamala doesn’t have the brains to have orchestrated Biden’s downfall, but just like early in her career as a ready bit-player in the ouster-murder of her mentor-rival, so too with the Biden banishment, Kamala was a willing party to a 2024 “blistering ambush.”

Now comes the inimitable Estee Palti hilariously projecting Kamala the Backstabber’s 1000% support for Joe Biden.

P.S. In another synchronic variation, isn’t it weird that both candidates had something going on with their right ear? Trump supposedly had his nearly shot off in an alleged assassination attempt, while Kamala’s hair covered her right ear during her entire debate with Trump, hiding an alleged Bluetooth Nova H1 audio earring wired up to cheat.

Alternatively, there are suggestions that it all has something to do with ear piercing as a Jewish bondslave ritual.

