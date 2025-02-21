Germany As Thought Crime
How "official narratives" of history continue to maliciously, purposefully break the German people, their culture, and spirit.
As a guest co-host of Kevin Barrett’s False Flag Weekly News, we recently covered a propaganda story in The Guardian called "Israel and the delusions of Germany’s ‘memory culture'". The following is a transcript of my analysis of the article.
I believe that the entire country of Germany across generations is suffering from two mass afflictions:
1. PTSD from the horrors of WWII—especially the unspoken genocide and ethnocide of the German people after WWII ended.
2. All of Germany is suffering Stockholm Syndrome in which the Jews are now on an artificial pedestal and the very essence of what it means to be German is a thought crime.
I think the first step to heal the German people is to expunge a pernicious grand lie that has infected the collective German psyche. And that lie is the “holocaust.”
This article itself is one of thousands of thought pieces that do yet another psychoanalytical probe of the German soul. All the while continuing to perpetuate and occlude the core truth that needs to be publicly and frankly addressed.
The entire world needs to accept the truth about the lies of WWII. But especially the Germans because those poor traumatized people are living the true ground zero of the “holocaust” psyop.
Just as Israel is accusing Hamas of raping the hostages when it is they, the IDF, who are the actual rapists of Palestinian prisoners, so too Jews claim ultimate WWII victimhood and want extreme reparations, when in reality we can see it in living color today, it is the Germans who ended up the most mentally crushed and emotionally defeated from WWII.
Their psychosis, the German psychosis, needs to be restored at the deepest levels. It’s a lot more doable than going after the Jewish psychosis which is about 3000 years in the making so far.
This Guardian article just really annoyed me that it reduces Germans to being neo-nazi fascists or cringey philosemites. They say neither is desired. They want Germany to look beyond. Yeah, but how?
If the essential lie is forever told [the so-called “holocaust”], and it’s literally illegal to talk about it otherwise, how can true change ever take place?
Germany was one of the original, foremost battlegrounds for insinuating political correctness into an entire people. The Nuremberg show trials kicked it off. The years following the war established Germany’s version of DEI, ESG, and woke all in one insidiously evil policy called “denazification.”
This mass national brainwashing is now years later the resultant world view of most Germans today. It instrumentalizes obsessive guilt and self-loathing to theoretically remove a supposed fascistic mindset . . . by requiring fascistic levels of policing against any acts of cultural self-respect or nationalist honoring.
The subject of Germany’s war-time past is verboten in Germany to objectively critique. For example, they are not allow to talk about the fact that upwards of 12 million(!) Germans perished after WWII ended. Thousands of Germans today have been imprisoned for defying the official narratives, especially about the “holocaust.” The unconstitutional Antisemitic Awareness Act is simply an American version of the type of censorship Germany and other European countries enforce with impunity.
Get educated about hidden, suppressed history. Here are several excellent resources that at this time are still legal for Americans to read:
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial: Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement
By Ron Unz
Breaking the Spell: The Holocaust, Myth & Reality
By Nicholas Kollerstrom
Hellstorm: The Death of Nazi Germany, 1944-1947
By Thomas Goodrich
The documentary
The Myth of German Villainy
By Benton L. Bradberry
Nuremberg and Other War Crimes Trials
By Richard Harwood
Crimes and Mercies: The Fate of German Civilians Under Allied Occupation, 1944-1950
By James Bacque
Wow, this is an excellent analysis! You have described the essential problem for Germany - and by extension all people of European descent - so concisely and yet so thoroughly. You have wasted not one word. Thank you for this. And now to summarize, I will say that "The Holocaust" is THE lynchpin lie. When it falls, (((their))) whole house of cards falls down.
Indeed, Germany is Ground Zero for Holocaustianity. But how did the US also come under their grip in the 20th c? Nearly every cultural belief, taste and practice I now hold to was forged and influenced by Jewish people-musicians, composers, directors, comedians, filmmakers, writers, etc. While my own Catholic cultural legacy has been replaced by all that. Not to mention their pernicious influence within the Catholic Church to minimize/remove the negative depiction of them in our prayers and teachings in the mid-20th c.