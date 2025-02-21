As a guest co-host of Kevin Barrett’s False Flag Weekly News, we recently covered a propaganda story in The Guardian called "Israel and the delusions of Germany’s ‘memory culture'". The following is a transcript of my analysis of the article.

I believe that the entire country of Germany across generations is suffering from two mass afflictions:

1. PTSD from the horrors of WWII—especially the unspoken genocide and ethnocide of the German people after WWII ended.

2. All of Germany is suffering Stockholm Syndrome in which the Jews are now on an artificial pedestal and the very essence of what it means to be German is a thought crime.

I think the first step to heal the German people is to expunge a pernicious grand lie that has infected the collective German psyche. And that lie is the “holocaust.”

This article itself is one of thousands of thought pieces that do yet another psychoanalytical probe of the German soul. All the while continuing to perpetuate and occlude the core truth that needs to be publicly and frankly addressed.

The entire world needs to accept the truth about the lies of WWII. But especially the Germans because those poor traumatized people are living the true ground zero of the “holocaust” psyop.

Just as Israel is accusing Hamas of raping the hostages when it is they, the IDF, who are the actual rapists of Palestinian prisoners, so too Jews claim ultimate WWII victimhood and want extreme reparations, when in reality we can see it in living color today, it is the Germans who ended up the most mentally crushed and emotionally defeated from WWII.

Their psychosis, the German psychosis, needs to be restored at the deepest levels. It’s a lot more doable than going after the Jewish psychosis which is about 3000 years in the making so far.

This Guardian article just really annoyed me that it reduces Germans to being neo-nazi fascists or cringey philosemites. They say neither is desired. They want Germany to look beyond. Yeah, but how?

If the essential lie is forever told [the so-called “holocaust”], and it’s literally illegal to talk about it otherwise, how can true change ever take place?