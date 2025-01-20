At Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration, the First Lady was fashionably stunning, but it was her hat that spoke volumes. Her choice of a firm wide brim served as a shield literally protecting her body from all the kissy-kiss hypocrisy of the politico crowd—but awkwardly kept The Donald at bay as well. He couldn't get closer than an inch in trying to kiss his wife on the way into the Capitol podium.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

One X-er pointed out that her hat looks like the villain’s from Roger Rabbit:

Is Melania channeling a coming Spy vs. Spy zeitgeist?

Trump is gloriously reversing the countless ignominious violations we've suffered through these past four years—from woke totalitarianism to an invasion of illegal migrants to a massive looting of the Treasury, and more. But his proposed corrections just return us to the status quo.

Moving forward, I predict we are not about to see “the golden era of America” as Trump touted in his inaugural address. Such a climb back to #1 hegemon status is virtually impossible at this point. Why’s that? I highly recommend people read this slam-dunk analysis of China vs. America by Ron Unz. You’ll never look at the world’s future trajectory the same way again.

The West is ZOG’d to high heaven. Which do you want? A neo Taoist/Confucianist new world order or a neo Talmudic new world order?

In spite of the many goals promised us—from MAHA to two defined genders to mass deportations—to achieve any sort of serious reordering, as we all know, the Deep Swamp is going to have to be drained. I’m all for DOGE trains running on time, but am concerned that Trump will usher in a Big FinTech Zio rule similar to Milei’s Argentine fire sale of the people’s patrimony to corporate vultures.

On the foreign affairs stage, the prospects are even more ominous. Are the oligarchs who control the U.S. really going to let the Trump administration wage peace? The fact that every last one of his appointees had to agree to the oath does not bode well for de-escalating our country’s policy of Strangloveian, bellicose warmongering.

Hat by (((Eric Javits))). Read into it what you will.

Wittingly or not, Melania's hat sub-textually conveys a dark, secretive, steely force undergirding this administration. Methinks her disconcerting visage augers the new face of fascism.

Leave a comment