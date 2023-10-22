Uppity Upstart

July 2024

June 2024

Elon Musk: Free Speech Hypocrite
Exhibit A: "Hateful Conduct"
  
Cat McGuire
May 2024

Expand Your Mind
Time out for some higher-dimensional wandering
  
Cat McGuire
Mayday! Mayday! U.S. has soft coup d'état
May 1, 2024: The day America was Zionized by an "Antisemitism Awareness Act"
  
Cat McGuire
March 2024

America Is a Gentile Nation
So why do we allow a fifth-column faction of elite Jews to control us?
January 2024

Riding Shotgun for Palestine
How I helped IF AMERICANS KNEW have a successful billboard truck campaign
  
Cat McGuire
October 2023

A hostage survivor tells her story far and wide
But is Natalie Sanandaji a PR puppet?
  
Cat McGuire
New York activists protest UN Pandemic Treaty and Agenda 2023
Listen to Kevin Barrett's interview with Cat McGuire, one of the protest organizers
  
Cathleen McGuire
Resisting the Invasion of Illegal Migrants
How the powers-that-be exploit our innate kindness to "do unto others"
  
Cathleen McGuire
July 2023

Human-Born Humans Unite!
AI robots claim they can run the world better than us. Ha!
  
Cathleen McGuire
Is RFK, Jr. running a psyop?
Responding to email feedback, as well as Kevin Barrett's very clever question
  
Cathleen McGuire
