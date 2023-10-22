Uppity Upstart
The Tell-Tale Cackle
In which a 2020 Kamala Harris memorably explains away her race-baiting of Joe Biden - "It was a debate!" - while precognitively revealing her future…
Oct 23
•
Cat McGuire
9
12
July 2024
Taking out Donald Trump: A Tale of Two Conspiracy Theories
In today's fifth-gen world, while many savvy sleuths have correctly called out the event as staged, most of them are arriving at competing versions of…
Jul 15
20
20
June 2024
Elon Musk: Free Speech Hypocrite
Exhibit A: "Hateful Conduct"
Jun 3
•
Cat McGuire
12
5
May 2024
Expand Your Mind
Time out for some higher-dimensional wandering
May 30
•
Cat McGuire
8
10
Mayday! Mayday! U.S. has soft coup d'état
May 1, 2024: The day America was Zionized by an "Antisemitism Awareness Act"
May 4
•
Cat McGuire
22
11
March 2024
America Is a Gentile Nation
So why do we allow a fifth-column faction of elite Jews to control us?
Mar 2
74
106
January 2024
Riding Shotgun for Palestine
How I helped IF AMERICANS KNEW have a successful billboard truck campaign
Jan 31
•
Cat McGuire
15
8
October 2023
A hostage survivor tells her story far and wide
But is Natalie Sanandaji a PR puppet?
Oct 22, 2023
•
Cat McGuire
7
3
New York activists protest UN Pandemic Treaty and Agenda 2023
Listen to Kevin Barrett's interview with Cat McGuire, one of the protest organizers
Oct 5, 2023
•
Cathleen McGuire
8
3
Resisting the Invasion of Illegal Migrants
How the powers-that-be exploit our innate kindness to "do unto others"
Oct 3, 2023
•
Cathleen McGuire
9
7
July 2023
Human-Born Humans Unite!
AI robots claim they can run the world better than us. Ha!
Jul 10, 2023
•
Cathleen McGuire
11
6
Is RFK, Jr. running a psyop?
Responding to email feedback, as well as Kevin Barrett's very clever question
Jul 6, 2023
•
Cathleen McGuire
10
5
